LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – While some could consider it a headache, tax professionals are encouraging people to get a headstart on filing their taxes because there are some changes this year.

Whether it be online, by a professional, or by mail, starting Monday, taxpayers can file their 2022 state income tax returns.

While they’re due on April 18, 2023, officials said starting early is always a good idea.

“Although other taxpayers have filed early, the IRS actually started processing tax returns, as many states did today,” Chief Tax Information Officer for Jackson Hewitt Tax Services Mark Steber said.

He adds that having the right information before filing is crucial, especially with the changes this year.

“Three out of four people will get a refund this year, similar to prior years, even though there is a chance it may be pulled back a little bit due to some of the tax law changes in effect to pre-pandemic amounts,” Steber said.

Those amounts were used in order to provide some relief for the financial struggles of COVID-19.

“And some of those revisions were put into place before the pandemic to help people out, so the 2021 amounts will be much bigger than the current year, 2022 amounts,” he said.

Steber added that the pandemic effects are still being felt today.

“People are still working from virtual locations, starting side-gigs to make ends meet, and a whole lot more so there’s a lot to watch for on this year’s tax return, not just tax law changes,” Steber said.

If you’re a college student or filing for your first time, you’ll probably want to get a tax professional, at least for your first time.

“They may have a side gig or a full or part-time job, a large portion of those people are virtual currency traders and they may not understand all of the rules, risks, and opportunities,” the tax information officer said.

But first-timers aren’t alone in seeking help. Steber said those with clean energy vehicles should be seeking assistance too, as they might qualify for a host of different credit thresholds.

“That’s certainly an area of opportunity that you’ll want to take with your shoebox or envelope to your tax pro, and make sure they’re experienced with types of credits for those vehicles to be sure, just like anything else on your tax return,” he said.

According to the IRS, more than 168 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed. So Steber said if you’re looking to get the help of a tax pro, you’ll want to start doing your research now on who’s the best fit.