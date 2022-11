DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Taylor Swift is coming back to the Mitten State.

The singer and songwriter announced she’ll be hitting the road for “The Eras Tour” which includes a stop at Ford Field in Detroit on June 10.

Swift said on Twitter the concert will be ‘a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)’

The show in Detroit will feature musical guests “girl in red” and “OWENN.”

Verified Fan Presales will begin on Nov. 15.

Swift released her new album “Midnights” on Oct. 21.