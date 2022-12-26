OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) –Two faculty members at Okemos Public Schools are being called heroes after the fire at Knob Hill apartments.

Olivia Becker and Trisha Funk are roommates, and they said they tried to grab everything they could while alerting everyone they could.

Becker said they were relaxing on the couch when the fire started at the building next door to them.

While they both got their shoes and coats on, they grabbed their dog and ran down the hall to knock on every apartment door.

Becker added that people in the building had no idea there was a fire in the complex attached to them and they proceeded to get everyone out of building four as fast as they could.

Once they were outside at a safe distance; they watched both buildings burn down.

The heroes said it was something they didn’t have to think twice about.

“I think we were put in that position for a reason, and you know, we were home, and we were aware of what was going on and some people didn’t have that luxury especially if they were on the other side of the building,” Becker said.

They also said although that they lost all of their possessions in the fire, they’re glad that they, along with others, are okay.