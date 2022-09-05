Yelp has compiled a list of the 100 best coffee shops in the United States. Is your favorite on the list? (Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — All educators are invited to come to BIGGBY COFFEE on Tuesday for a free cup of joe.

The promotion is part of the store celebrating Teacher Appreciation Day .

According to a Facebook post from BIGGBY COFFEE, teachers can stop by the Lansing -based coffee chain to get a free 16 oz. drink of choice.

Teachers can also grab a free cold cup sleeve and coupons for future visits to the coffee shop.

Educators should come prepared with a valid school ID in order to get a free coffee.

Cold cup sleeves are available while supplies last.