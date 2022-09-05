LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — All educators are invited to come to BIGGBY COFFEE on Tuesday for a free cup of joe.
The promotion is part of the store celebrating Teacher Appreciation Day .
According to a Facebook post from BIGGBY COFFEE, teachers can stop by the Lansing -based coffee chain to get a free 16 oz. drink of choice.
Teachers can also grab a free cold cup sleeve and coupons for future visits to the coffee shop.
Educators should come prepared with a valid school ID in order to get a free coffee.
Cold cup sleeves are available while supplies last.