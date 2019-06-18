Teachers rally at State Capitol; call for more money for education

Michigan teachers are rallying at the State Capitol building today for more support.

School’s out for the summer but today teachers from across the state are working to convince lawmakers to put more money into the state’s education budget.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be addressing the crowd at the rally.

Organizers say this rally, put together by the Michigan Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers, hopes to inform lawmakers about the need to make students and schools a top priority as they work to finalize the state budget.

