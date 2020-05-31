Tear gas used to disperse crown during Grand Rapids protest

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WLNS) — Protests are happening across the country following the fatal arrest of a black man.

The death of George Floyd and other black men at the hands of police has people speaking up against police brutality.

Floyd’s death was recorded on video. In the video Floyd can be seen handcuffed while a white police officer kneeled into his neck for several minutes.

In Grand Rapids, a large protest that was once peaceful has taken a turn according to our sister station WOOD-TV.

According to WOOD, police have started to use tear gas to try and get the unruly crowd to disperse and that after the gas was used a fire could be seen burning downtown.

People had their phones recording as others kept throwing things on the flames. WOOD also said police kept their distance from protesters throughout the evening until someone smashed out the glass front door of a clothing shop around 9 o’clock on Saturday night.

WOOD reports that just after 8:30 p.m. the Grand Rapids Police Department’s headquarters was vandalized.