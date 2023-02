JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jackson home received an unwelcome surprise Wednesday when a car crashed into its front porch.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Second street for a car versus home accident.

According to police, the driver ran away but was located shortly after.

The owner of the stolen car said it had been stolen around 30 minutes before the accident occurred.

The Jackson County Youth Center refused to take in the 15-year-old male suspect, and he was released to his parents.