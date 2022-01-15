Teen arrested, charged for shooting on Pennsylvania Ave.

Image of Davis was provided by the Lansing Police Department.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A teen suspect has been charged in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old on Jan. 10.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Elijah Joseph Brooks was found by officers in an apartment building hallway with several gunshot wounds.

Sometime after being taken to the hospital, the 19-year-old died from his injuries.

The Lansing Police Detective Bureau identified 18-year-old Davion Davis of Lansing as the suspect in the shooting on the 700 block of Pennsylvania Ave.

On Friday, Jan. 14, the Ingham County Prosecutor issued criminal charges against Davis.

Davis turned himself over to authorities, eventually being arraigned in 54-A District Court in front of Magistrate Millmore on the following:

Homicide – Open Murder

Assault with intent to Murder

Assault with intent to Murder

Weapons – Felony Firearm

Weapons – Felony Firearm

Davis’ bond is set for $100,000.00 Cash / Surety (GPS tether), with his next scheduled in 54-A District Court in front of Judge Ward on Jan. 21 at 9:30 a.m.