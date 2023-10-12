LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County authorities have released the booking photograph of Lamar Kemp, 15 of Lansing. Kemp is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ted Lawson over the weekend.

Lamar Kemp booking photograph. Kemp, 15 of Lansing, is charged with the murder of Ken Lawson. (Photo: Ingham County)

On Wednesday a judge ruled Kemp would be charged as an adult. County authorities now confirm Kemp is being held with other adults in the Ingham County jail.

Ted Lawson (WLNS)

Police responded to a shooting Sunday at 3:01 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Jenison Avenue, discovering Lawson who was wounded from a gunshot. Lawson was taken to a nearby hospital with assistance from the Lansing Fire Department where he later died.

In court on Wednesday, Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane confirmed Lawson was shot and killed while canvassing and it did not appear the shooting was politically motivated. Dewane did not specify any other reason for the shooting.

Kemp is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 20.