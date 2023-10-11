LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Lamar Kemp, 15 of Lansing, with Open Murder. The charge comes after police arrested Kemp for the shooting death of Ted Lawson over the weekend.

While Kemp is being charged as an adult, a booking photo has not been released and cameras were not allowed in the courtroom Wednesday for his arraignment.

Ted Lawson (WLNS)

Police responded to a shooting Sunday at 3:01 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Jenison Avenue, discovering Lawson who was wounded from a gunshot. Lawson was taken to a nearby hospital with assistance from the Lansing Fire Department where he later died.

“Unfortunately, this year we have experienced a number of youthful offenders illegally carrying guns and engaging in both fatal and non-fatal gun violence throughout Ingham County,” Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane said. “While Mr. Kemp is 15 years old, the decision to charge him as an adult was made after careful consideration of the nature of this offense and Mr. Kemp’s previous interactions with our court system. We continue to support our community partnerships to reduce and interrupt violent incidents in our community. However, when individuals are driving violence and fear in our community, we will continue to utilize the legal system to promote community safety and hold these individuals responsible for their actions and the harm they have caused.”

Dewane confirmed Lawson was shot and killed while canvassing, it did not appear the shooting was politically motivated. Dewane did not specify any other reason for the shooting.

In court, the prosecution argued Kemp should not get bail due to the evidence it has to which the judge agreed. The judge also ruled Kemp will not be kept in juvenile housing and will be held with other adults.

Kemp is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 20.