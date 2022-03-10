BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Deputies are investigating a crash that has left a 19-year-old dead.

Around 6:26 a.m. on Thursday, deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a one-car accident on W. Peck Lake Rd., west of Kyser Rd.

Deputies say that it appears the 2007 Toyota Tacoma was traveling east on W. Peck Lake Rd. at a high speed, when the car went off the road and hit a tree.

The 19-year-old man from Grand Rapids died in the crash.

Officials say that the teen was not wearing a seatbelt.

The teen’s identity has not yet been released.