Teen faces a 20-year felony charge after Owosso High School threat

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, smartphone apps are shown, in Miami, USA. Britain’s Information Commissioner’s Office on Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020, released a new set of standards aimed at protecting children’s online personal details privacy for social media sites, games and other online services. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A juvenile faces multiple felony charges after allegedly making a threat against Owosso High School on Dec. 4.

Police say the teen posted a threat on social media about shooting up Owosso High School.

The suspect is a former student at Owosso Schools who now lives in Saginaw County.

He has been placed into the Saginaw County Detention Center.

The charges against the juvenile carry a 20-year felony sentence.

An initial hearing was held on Monday, with the juvenile remaining in custody until his next court appearance today, at which time a decision will be made regarding further custody.

“False Report or Threat of Terrorism cases are taken very seriously by my office and offenders will be brought to justice.” said Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner. “The disruption, fear, and chaos these incidents cause cannot be tolerated.”