JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A teen was shot and killed while in a parked car in Jackson on Thursday, according to MLive.

Around 7:35 p.m. on Feb. 2 officers got a call about a shooting on the 800 block of North Waterloo Street.

When officers arrived to the area, they found a car with two people inside. One of those people, an 18-year-old man, had been shot in the back.

He was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later. The other person in the car was not injured, officials said.

There are two suspects in the incident and both reportedly ran through nearby backyards to get away.