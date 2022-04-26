CORRECTION: The incident happened at Sharp Park.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A teen has been released from the hospital after being stabbed at Sharp Park in Delta Township on Monday.

Eaton County deputies were sent to investigate around 1:57 p.m., arriving at a local urgent care where there was a 17-year-old victim who said he had been stabbed at Sharp Park.

After talking with the victim, deputies were able to get a possible suspect’s name and car description.

Officials said the investigation revealed that there were a group of juveniles who met at Sharp Park to fight.

The fight eventually got out of hand and a 17-year-old was stabbed.

Grand Ledge Police found the suspect’s car description and took four persons of interest into custody, with one juvenile being lodged at the Eaton County Youth facility.

The juvenile victim was treated at a local hospital and was released with non-critical injuries.

The stabbing is still being investigated.