LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police say two teens were arrested after stealing Chevrolet Camaros from lots in Lansing.

According to Lansing police, around 2:30 a.m., GM security called police and said two men were actively trying to steal Camaros from the lots on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Olds Ave.

Police arrived shortly after the call and saw both people in the lot.

One of the drivers crashed the car in the lot and was caught nearby after he tried to run away.

The second man escaped from the lot in the Camaro. Police followed him into Eaton County and he eventually crashed and was taken into custody by the Michigan State Police.

Lansing police say both of the men involved are 19 years old and are from Detroit.

GM said they are working with local law enforcement on the matter.

“We will pursue prosecution of the involved individuals to the fullest extent of the law,” said GM spokesperson Eric Lacy. “As we do as a normal course in our operations, we are reviewing our procedures to tighten security at the plant.”

This is not the first time that GM lots have had issues with car thefts in the Lansing area.

Back in May, five Camaros were stolen from GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant.

Additionally, on March 1, “several cars” were stolen from the GM lots.

At the time of the thefts in May, Lansing police said there is a pattern and possible organization behind the crimes.