EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University (MSU) has joined forces with a teletherapy platform to launch a pilot program that will give Spartan students more mental health resources.

MSU and Uwill are starting up the pilot program on May 15, just in time for Mental Health Awareness Month.

The Uwill program is meant to be an extension of MSU’s Counseling and Psychiatric Services (CAPS), allowing students to be able to have free video, phone and messaging sessions with licensed mental health professionals.

“With this pilot program, we will have another tool we can recommend for students who may benefit from teletherapy sessions,” said CAPS Patishnock said. “We know that investing in students’ well-being enables them to be successful during and after their time at MSU, and this is one more way we can support our students.”

University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., said that student well-being is a top priority for MSU.

“A key component of the university’s strategic plan is our objective to meet students’ mental and physical health needs,” Stanley said. “We are continuing to evaluate ways we can better support our students, and this partnership is the latest step toward bolstering our on- and off-campus offerings.”