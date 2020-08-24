Tell Me Something Good: Charlotte Baker

Charlotte, Mich. (WLNS)— This week’s Tell Me Something Good tells the tale of a Baker in Charlotte, who over the last 6 months, has received national attention. His name is Jeremy Davis, and he owns ‘Designed By Daddy Custom Cakery’.

The Food Network reached out to Davis after seeing some of his posts on Intagram, and he ended up winning their ‘Girl Scout Cookie Championship’.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer sat down with Davis for this week’s ‘Tell Me Something Good” report, to learn more about his business, and his recent accomplishments.

