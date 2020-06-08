Temporary program makes it easier to become a registered pesticide applicator in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 2,500 new commercial pesticide applicators are certified in Michigan each year.
This year the in-person certification exams have been suspended as part of the state’s COVID-19 response, but the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development created a temporary program to streamline the process of becoming a registered pesticide applicator.
The program allows certified applicators to become trainers and administer exams to applicators looking to become registered for the first time. The program expires once the state of emergency is lifted.
“This temporary program provides a safe alternative through online training and oral exams for trainers done over the phone,” said Brian Verhougstraete, MDARD’s Pesticide Section Manager.
The credentials through this program are valid until December 31st, 2022.
