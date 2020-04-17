Temporary shelter opens during covid-19 pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The coronavirus forced many homeless shelters to shut their doors in Lansing leaving some people without a warm place to stay, but community partners are coming together with a solution.

The ‘Choice Project’ and it’s a the Gier Community Center. It’s now open 24/7 for those who need a place to stay. The capital region housing collaborative put this all together.

They opened this temporary covid-19 homeless outreach intervention center.

Those who come also get three meals a day sleeping and seating areas are set up to follow social distancing and minimize the spread of the virus and all guests will be given personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves.

Advent house ministries Executive Director Susan Cancro said, “They’re in our 10 feet squares so they have space, they can go outside and they can come and go as they need to and that’s what they needed, they needed a little bit of freedom, but they needed to also have a place that they felt comfortable in.”