Tequila’s Mexican Grill re-opens after health department shuts it down twice

After being shut down not once, but twice.



Tequila’s Mexican Restaurant is now open in Charlotte.



79 people came forward after getting sick there on Father’s Day weekend.



“Tequila’s Mexican Restaurant hired a food safety consultant and worked with the health department staff to create a food safety plan. They wanted to make sure they are following safe procedures and staff was following food safety guidelines.” said Sarah Surna, Community Health Promotion Specialist.



The Health Department says Tequila’s Mexican Restaurant was closed for more than 2 weeks, before getting the all clear.



As for customers, they were excited to welcome back the popular restaurant.



Some of them even went to Facebook to show their support.



“I posted a picture of just our chips and salsa on the ‘whats happening around Charlotte, MI’ Facebook page. Within a matter of minutes I had over 200 likes. As much as I have seen the community’s support, I don’t think this will affect their business at all,” Said Deahne, Customer.



Nicole says she is a long time customer and she is even using Tequila’s Mexican Restaurant to cater her wedding.



“It’s a no brainer, this is our favorite Mexican restaurant and we want them to be apart of our special day,” Deahne added.



One out of towner heard about the restaurant being shut down, but said if there is any time to try it, its now.



“I figure the state is really watching them and they clamped down and everything like that, it’s a really good time to do it.” said Marty Motyka, first time Customer.



The Health Department says it will continue to check on the restaurant to make sure it is safe.



As for what caused the illness? That is still under investigation.