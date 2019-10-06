Tests find no PFAS in deer from Michigan recreation area

A beautiful white-tailed buck in the Michigan forest. The archery deer season starts up around the state Oct. 1. Courtesy: Michigan DNR

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – State health officials said consumption guidelines are not needed for deer harvested from Oakland County’s Proud Lake Recreation Area, northwest of Detroit.

The Detroit News reports the Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services said tests showed no per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in muscle and heart tissue samples from 20 white-tailed deer harvested within 5 miles (8 kilometers) of Norton Creek in Commerce Township.

The toxins are used in various stain- and stick-resistant household products. They’re also a component of firefighting foam.

Officials recommend that people not eat livers and kidneys of deer taken from the recreation area. They said perfluorooctane sulfonic acid – a type of PFAS – was found in liver and kidney samples. Some liver samples also had low detectable levels of polychlorinated biphenyls, PCBs.