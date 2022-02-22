LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Texas Roadhouse is coming to west Lansing.

The business announced Tuesday its currently hiring for all full and part-time positions for the new location.

Construction on the 8,500 square-foot restaurant began in 2021 at 8114 W. Saginaw Highway, and is set to open on March 28 for dining and TO-GO.

The menu features an assortment of steaks, ribs, chicken, salads, hamburgers, and vegetables. Most selections include two made-from-scratch side items and unlimited fresh-baked bread and peanuts, the restaurant said.

West Lansing’s new Texas Roadhouse will employ a staff of 240 people.

Those interested in employment can apply directly to “Lansing West” opportunities by clicking here.

Walk-ins are also accepted.

Texas Roadhouse is currently conducting in-person interviews at the restaurant from Monday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.