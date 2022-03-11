LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This weekend, thousands of people from across the state will come to experience the 38th annual Michigan Horse Expo at the Michigan State University’s Livestock Pavilion.

Officials are saying this could potentially be the largest event the pavilion has seen since the start of the pandemic, aside from sporting events.

The Michigan Horse Expo began in 1984 and is one of the top three-day horse expos in the country.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday, March 11, and lasts until Sunday, March 13.

Expo Hours Including Vendor Area:

Friday, March 11 – 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 – 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 13 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The expo will showcase over 300 horses from across the state ranging from minis to draft horses. Show goers will be able to see several different breeds.

More than 200 vendors from across the state will join in and there will be dozens of clinics, trainers, riders, shows and activities for the whole family.

“So we are really excited to be back again,” Tammy Tyler, Administrator for the Michigan Horse Expo said. “We have over 100 vendors, exhibitors with horse products, hats, boots, jeans, fashion show clothing. And we have over 30 horses here on display in the main vendor area.”

The horse expo is also a fundraising event.

The purpose of the weekend fundraiser is for the Michigan Horse Council to help fund scholarships, grants, advertising and operational costs.

Officials say they plan to kickstart the weekend with a live concert on opening night (March 11) followed up by the Michigan High School Rodeo Association Rodeo.

Ticket Prices

$20 Adult 1-Day Admission to clinic and vendor areas

$5 Children 1-Day Ages 5-15

$40 Adult 3-Day Admission to clinic and vendor areas

$15 Children 3-Day Ages 5-15

To purchase tickets click here.

You can gitty on up on over to the horse expo all weekend long.