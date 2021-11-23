The two candidates for Lansing police chief undergo a final interview

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Later this evening at 6 p.m., the two remaining candidates for Lansing’s next police chief will have their final interviews to leave one last impression with the community.

The interview is open online to anyone and questions will be taken from the online portal that’s been open to the public for the past week. All questions can be sent to the following link: Click Here

The two finalists are:

• Ellery Sosebee, Captain (Interim Chief), Lansing Police Department

• Jason Matson, Captain, Bakersfield Police Department in California

Interim-chief Captain Sosebee is a Michigan State University graduate who has been the interim police chief for the Lansing Police Department (LPD) since June of this year. Sosebee has been working at the LPD for 19 years and according to his Linkd-in profile, he has almost 25 years of experience in policing. He was also a police officer for almost five years in Meridian Township.

Captain Matson is from the Bakersfield Police Department in California. According to his Linkd-in profile, he too has almost 20 years of policing experience with four years experience as a Capitan. Matson also has his master’s in public policy.



Tonight, these candidates will undergo their final interview and answer all questions from the public, before Mayor Andy Schor will decide which candidate will lead LPD and be confirmed with the board of police commissioners.