LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The mid-term elections have come and gone, and while many predicted a red wave to sweep the country, it was blue that swept the ticket here in Michigan, with Democrats even making some history.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will again lead the Democrats in our state’s top spot for the next four years.

She defeated her opponent Tudor Dixon by double-digits, taking 54% of the vote compared to Dixon’s 44%.

Wednesday the governor declared victory, thanking her supporters and the voters while laying out some of her plans for the next four years.

“We get to keep doing this work, serving the public in our beautiful home state,” Whitmer said. “People have reaffirmed that focusing on the fundamentals, building a Michigan where every person can get ahead, is what really matters more than ever.”

