The city of Jackson celebrates Pride Month

Mayor Derek Dobies has declared June 2020 as LGBTQ Pride Month in the City of Jackson, Michigan. In this video, he talks about how the City is honoring this annual celebration and what’s being done to make Jackson a welcoming place for everyone.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Today, the City of Jackson is recognizing LGBTQ Pride Month by flying the pride flag in Horace Blackman Park.



On Monday, June 8th, Mayor Derek Dobies signed a proclamation that designates June 2020 as LGBTQ Pride Month in the City of Jackson.



The proclamation states that the City of Jackson accepts and welcomes people of diverse backgrounds that lead to a more vibrant community.



The mayor encourages residents to reflect on the ongoing struggle for equality the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer community faces as well as celebrate their contributions that enhance Jackson.



Mayor Derek Dobies also recorded a video message for pride month which you can watch above.



The 2018 American Community Survey estimated there were 995,420 same-sex couple households in the United States, and of them, 60% were married couples.



June 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of annual LGBTQ+ Pride traditions, according to the Library of Congress.

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month is currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. The Stonewall Uprising was a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. In the United States the last Sunday in June was initially celebrated as “Gay Pride Day,” but the actual day was flexible. In major cities across the nation the “day” soon grew to encompass a month-long series of events. Today, celebrations include pride parades, picnics, parties, workshops, symposia and concerts, and LGBTQ Pride Month events attract millions of participants around the world. Memorials are held during this month for those members of the community who have been lost to hate crimes or HIV/AIDS. The purpose of the commemorative month is to recognize the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally. Library of Congress:

The video above shows footage of one of the earliest Gay Pride demonstration marches, the first Christopher Street Liberation Day Parade, held in New York City, New York, on June 28, 1970, to commemorate the first anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.



Jackson’s annual Pride Festival which is held in August has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns, but a digital pride festival is scheduled so the community can safely celebrate at home.