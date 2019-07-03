The city of Jackson sends 5 Officials and 2 Cops to cut Woman’s grass

Mary Wilson calls her yard ‘environmentally friendly’ but others say its an eye sore.

The City of Jackson says they have received multiple complaints about her yard since last year, and on June 28th they came with a search warrant and weed whackers.

“I felt like I was in some third world country and being persecuted” said Wilson.

A Jackson ordinance states that grass and weeds can’t grow past 8 inches.

“We recorded grass anywhere from 12in-20in and some of the weeds were taller than 5-6ft. When we have that extreme circumstance we have to take action.” said City of Jackson Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick.

Wilson says some of what they cut just looked like weeds, and although her yard may not be pretty to everyone, it serves a purpose.

“I’m not hurting anybody, i’m helping. I’m helping with the environment, i’m helping with the birds and the bumble bees and the squirrels.”

But that did help her cause. She now faces $170 in fines, and will later receive a bill for the city coming out to mow her lawn.