LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The City of Lansing will host a press conference on Monday regarding gun violence in the local community.

The press conference will begin around 10:00 a.m. at Lansing’s City Hall lobby on West Michigan Avenue.

According to a press release, community law enforcement, Mayor Schorr, and Chief Sosebee will be joined by other local authorities to address gun violence.

