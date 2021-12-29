The Harlem Globetrotters are back on tour and coming to the Breslin Center

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Harlem Globetrotters are back on tour this year and coming to East Lansing with their extravagant basketball moves.

The Harlem Globetrotters, founded in 1926, is an American exhibition basketball team. The group prides itself on being pioneers and innovators of basketball. They combine athleticism, creative tricks, theater, and comedy to put on an engaging performance for their audiences worldwide.

The Globetrotters played their first game in Illinois in 1927. Over time they have played more than 26,000 exhibition games in 124 countries and territories across the globe.

The group will be live at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. and tickets for the all-new Spread Game Tour can be found here.

Over the years the team has entertained almost 150 million fans with their gravity-defying ball spinning, high-flying dunks, and new on-court players that focus on bringing in the laughs.

The team is popular for the slam dunk, the fast break, the forward, point guard positions, and the figure-eight weave.

In 2010, the team introduced the first-ever four-point shot. This features a shot 30 feet from the basket and almost seven feet farther than the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) three-point arc.

The team’s signature song is Brother Bones’ whistled version of “Sweet Georgia Brown.”

The Globetrotters told 6 News they are all about family, fun, and basketball.