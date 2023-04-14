EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Izzo Legacy 5K Run/Walk/Roll, a family-friendly 5K race through Michigan State University’s campus that celebrates the legacy of coach Tom Izzo, is back again on Saturday.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the endowment for the Izzo Legacy Family Fund, which helps provide funding for several charitable causes. Participants can donate to local charities through the registration process or on the donate page.

There are several events happening on Saturday afternoon. The itinerary for the Izzo Legacy event is as follows:

5K Roll: 8:45 a.m.

5K/Run Walk: 9 a.m.

Half-mile Walk: 9:10 a.m.

Kids Sprint: 10:15 a.m.

Half-mile Kids Race: 10:20 a.m.

The 5K begins at the Breslin Center and finishes at Spartan Stadium, allowing runners to enjoy a route that winds through MSU’s beautiful campus.

While there will be special awards for high placing finishers in several age groups, everybody who finishes the 5K will receive a medal.

“Tom and I have certainly been blessed to be a part of this community and we feel a genuine obligation to give back to the MSU and Mid-Michigan communities that have become such a large part of our lives,” said Lupe Izzo in a press release. “One of the reasons we’ve never left Michigan State is the connection to our community.”