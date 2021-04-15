The Lansing School District delays students return to school buildings

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Lansing School District updated their return to school Safe Learning Plan where it focuses on Lansing students transitioning and returning to in-class instruction. However, the district just announced students in all grade levels have the opportunity to return to a form of face-to-face instruction starting April 26, 2021.

“We want students to be able to return to school as soon as possible. We know returning to school is important, but we have to do it when it is safe,” said Board of Education president Gabrielle Lawrence. “Everyone in our school district family knows the risks are just too high at this time, and most everyone understands it’s not possible to return to schools with the recent virus surge in Michigan. We all hope the Lansing School District will be back to some level of in-class face-to-face instruction soon, but we all really need to try to have patience now.”

Additional information from the school district would be sent directly to families. This also depends on the parental decision for their student to either continue on a virtual platform or in-classroom instruction.

The way the safe learning plan is designed includes virtual instruction Monday through Friday, and it has an option to attend in-class instruction during the afternoon. Wednesday are designated for online asynchronous learning with students at home or in community center learning labs.

“This latest school delay has to be expected by students, families, teachers and staff because the fact is that COVID minimum infection metrics in Ingham County are still too high to safely expect students to return to school buildings,” said superintendent Sam Sinicropi. “We have said many times, the science dictates to us when students can safely return to school. We will keep classes online and hope for the best, but we will be prepared to change direction again if needed. We will keep providing face-to-face one-on-one services currently offered through the Department of Special Education. Our Learning Labs will remain open and in operation.”