‘The meaning of Christmas’ shown through anonymous donations to local Salvation Army

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Though the Red Kettle Campaign ends tomorrow, the Lansing Capital-based Salvation Army has seen some unexpected change donations.

A grocery bag with $30.85 worth of pennies was left at the front doors of the Salvation Army on Pennsylvania Ave. yesterday morning.

This isn’t the first anonymous donation, as a similar donation was made last week.

“This gift exemplifies the meaning of Christmas,” shares Major Pat Irvine, Citadel Corps Officer, “It’s not about the value of the gift, but the generosity of the heart behind the gift. We are grateful to receive this gift that will help many in need.”

Both Red Kettle and virtual kettle donations help the Salvation Army provide services year-round.