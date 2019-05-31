The new Ingham County animal shelter is complete

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved

MASON, Mich (WLNS) - Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter is moving to a new facility.

Construction was recently completed and operations will be moving on June 2nd to the 4th.

Animal Control complaint responses will be limited to emergencies only during the moving period.

Adoption services and dog licenses will not be available on Monday, June 3rd and Tuesday the 4th.

Licenses can be purchased at the Ingham County Courthouse in Mason or the Veterans Memorial Courthouse in Lansing as well as participating veterinary clinics.

Officers will be availabe to take in stray animals as well as help pet owners with lost pets.

The new Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter will be located at 600 Buhl St in Mason and fully operational on June 5th at 10:30 AM.

The new full service animal welfare center was made possible by the 2016 millage.

The shelter will be having a grand opening ceremony on June 14th at 2:00 PM followed by the annual summer Adopt-A-Fest that goes until 6:00 PM on Saturday, June 15th.