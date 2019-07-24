The number of people in jail has tripled, despite lower crime rates; Taskforce looks into policy changes

In Michigan, the number of people behind bars has nearly tripled in the last 35 years. Crime, on the other hand, is at a 50 year low.

Data suggest that’s because people are spending more time in jail for minor, non-violent crimes, and one of the main factors is money.

Tenisha Yancey, State Rep, of House District One says she has seen it first hand.

“Bond is to ensure that people return to court and there are people who are being given bonds and being given tethers, which has a fee connected to them that are not able to afford it.”

People who can’t afford bail, stay in jail and the State picks up the tab. In 2017, Michigan taxpayers spent nearly half a billion dollars on county jail and corrections.

Data shows that African Americans are still disproportionally jailed at a higher rate than other races. And the number of women behind bars has increased significantly. Jumping from 5.6% in 1977 to 15.3% in 2017.

Today, the Michigan Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration met for the first time. It’s a bi-partisan group made up of sheriffs, lawyers, judges, criminal justice advocates and more.

They will meet periodically over the next few months and recommend policy changes in January.

The group will assemble in cities across the State, and many will be open to the public. They will be in Lansing on November 19.

The task force was an executive order signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in April.