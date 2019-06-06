The parade is over for Sparty

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved Courtesy: MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - The Michigan State University Alumni Office has decided that Sparty will no longer be able to participate in parades.

MSU made the decision due to health concerns for Sparty and his team.

"Participating in parades increases the risk of heat stroke and health related concerns regardless of temperature and duration," said MSU spokesperson Emily Guerrant. "It is our responsibility to ensure the safety of Sparty and his team."