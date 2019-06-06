Local News

The parade is over for Sparty

MSU mascot will no longer participate in parades amid health concerns

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 08:39 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 08:48 PM EDT

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - The Michigan State University Alumni Office has decided that Sparty will no longer be able to participate in parades.

MSU made the decision due to health concerns for Sparty and his team.

"Participating in parades increases the risk of heat stroke and health related concerns regardless of temperature and duration," said MSU spokesperson Emily Guerrant. "It is our responsibility to ensure the safety of Sparty and his team."

