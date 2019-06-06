The parade is over for Sparty
MSU mascot will no longer participate in parades amid health concerns
EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - The Michigan State University Alumni Office has decided that Sparty will no longer be able to participate in parades.
MSU made the decision due to health concerns for Sparty and his team.
"Participating in parades increases the risk of heat stroke and health related concerns regardless of temperature and duration," said MSU spokesperson Emily Guerrant. "It is our responsibility to ensure the safety of Sparty and his team."
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
This Morning: Learning bystander CPR in only two minutes
It's National CPR and AED Awareness Week.Read More »
-
Dispatcher, 1st responder speak after baby born on side of road
It was an unusual 911 call to Eaton County Central Dispatch: A couple was on their way to the...Read More »
-
Son of murdered woman attacks accused killer in court
Vashon Flowers faces a charge of open murder, including first-degree and second-degree murder, as...Read More »