FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — The Shyft Group formerly known as Spartan Motors is looking to hire hundreds of new workers.

The jobs will be added to its Charlotte facility to help the commercial fleet and specialty vehicle manufacturers meet fleet vehicle demand in 2021.

Officials said the expansion project will bring new economic activity to Charlotte and the surrounding Lansing region.