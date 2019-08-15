Therapeutic horse riding facility gets makeover

Children and Horses United in Movement was established 20 years ago and the makeover that it’s getting not only benefit the horses, but also the thousands of children and families who come there annually.

“It’s truly miracles in the barn every single week,” said Founder Bonnie DePue. “I have parents who will say to me, ya know he talks more coherently when he leaves or he’s calmer.”

Children and horses United in Movement, or C.H.U.M, is a nonprofit that brings together the world of horses to people of all ages, with or without disabilities.

“This isn’t just a lost cause, it really helps people out,” said Ian Galliher. He has come to the facility for 13 years with his older sister who has cerebral palsy.

He said without C.H.U.M, “She’d probably not be able to talk as well and not be able to use as many muscle movements as she has.”

It’s countless stories like this that brought the Home Depot Foundation out to help keep these miracles going.

Home Depot Volunteer Coodinator Angie Knudstrup said, “It feels great to be able to give back to C.H.U.M. It feels great to be able to help the veterans that they help as well as the children that they help.”

Home Depot provided volunteers and $25,000 for this project. It will go towards the demolition and the installation of new stalls to help continue this work.

“Any strength that I have comes from the people God has surrounded me with,” said DePue. “Every time that happens with groups like Home Depot I just feel like I have been empowered to do more service to others.”

Children and horses united in Movement will remain open during the construction. Construction will be happening through the weekend and they are still looking for volunteers to help out.

For more information or to volunteer, you can call DePue at (517) 204-0974.