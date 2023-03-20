LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians, the number of family physicians is shrinking across the state.

The organization said that the new trend could pose a serious threat to public health.

Michigan recognizes March 19-25 as Family Medicine Week; a time to celebrate the role family physicians play in keeping people healthy.

Experts estimated that there’s a shortage of more than 860 primary care physicians in the state.

Health officials gathered virtually Monday to call for more investments in primary care in order to effectively provide services for all Michiganders.

They said the national funding for health care isn’t properly distributed, which is leading to fewer people joining the workforce.

Experts added that 20% of adults and 8% of children in the state do not have a regular source of primary care.

The Department of Family Medicine Chair at Michigan State University Julie Phillips said this workforce is crucial in order to provide preventative care and to avoid costly and serious hospital bills.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t understand the role of family doctors and can’t get in to see family doctors and other primary care professionals because of the workforce shortage,” she said. “We know that this workforce shortage is going to get worse if it’s not addressed.”

There are remedies for how to reverse the trend in Michigan.

One way of remedying the issue is by expanding the MIDOC resident physician program, which would increase graduate medical education residency positions.

Another suggestion that was made was to focus more on the Michigan State Loan Repayment Program, which assists employers in finding primary care physicians and helping them repay their loans in exchange for practicing in areas that are experiencing a health professional shortage.