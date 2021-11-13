These are the safest hospitals in Michigan, according to nonprofit ratings group

(NEXSTAR) – It’s common for Americans to research before choosing a mechanic, a beautician, or many other services. But what about when choosing a hospital? The fall Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade was recently released to help patients find the safest facilities in their area.

The Leapfrog Group calculated a numerical score for nearly 3,000 hospitals in the U.S. The numerical score was then converted into one of five letter grades, with “A” being the best, followed by “B,” “C,” “D,” and “F.”

The grades were based on a variety of things such as infection rates, surgical errors, patient injuries, ER wait times and patient satisfaction.

In Michigan, 82 hospitals were graded, with 35 receiving “A” grades. Twenty-eight hospitals received a “B,” 17 hospitals received a “C” and two received a “D.” No hospitals received an “F.”

Michigan hospitals that received “A” grades for Fall 2021 were:

Michigan hospitals that received a “D” grade were:

Due to the limited availability of public data, some hospitals, including critical access hospitals, long-term care facilities and federal hospitals, were not able to be graded.

The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization, says its aim is to help strive for quality, safety and transparency in the U.S. health system.