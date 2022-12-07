LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Christmas is right around the corner, and many places around Greater Lansing are celebrating the giving spirit.

The holiday season means a lot to children, and every kid deserves to open a gift on Christmas.

For those in need, there are a number of options where presents can be acquired free of charge.

Here’s some stores and events where you can find a Christmas gift without any financial worries.

The Fretail Store

The Fretail Store is located in the Lansing Mall and its specialty is self-explanatory: everything in the shop is free. For Christmas, the Fretail Store will offer three new toys per family from Monday, Dec. 12, until Christmas Eve.

The Fretail Store was opened earlier this year by Mike Karl, a founder of several nonprofit organizations in Lansing such as Cardboard Prophets and Homeless Angels that support causes like combatting homelessness.

Priceless Gifts

Priceless Gifts is a store in Jackson that gives thousands of free toys away to local families in need.

Founder Wendy Wight and countless volunteers work tirelessly to gather donations so they can provide toys to families that otherwise cannot afford them.

If you want to visit Priceless Gifts, please note that the store requires an appointment.

Appointments are made by visiting this link.

Lansing Bike Co-Op

Bicycles are always a surefire bet to make a great Christmas present.

Per tradition, the Lansing Bike Co-Op is hosting a special giveaway event on Saturday, Dec. 10, where children can get a special free bike.

The Lansing Bike Co-Op has been working hard for months tuning up old, donated bikes to get them ready for the special holiday giveaway. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon, and bicycles will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Fledge and Social Sloth Café

And if you feel like giving back, there are many options.

The Fledge Foundation, a community center located near downtown Lansing, and Social Sloth Café, a downtown restaurant, are joining forces to host a holiday gift drive for children.

The drive works like this: The Fledge and Social Sloth have Christmas trees with tags on them. Each tag is placed by a different child and has a few gift ideas on it. You pick up the tag, buy a gift from the list and return it to either The Fledge or Social Sloth.

The special event is happening now and continues until Saturday, Dec. 17.

For more details, visit The Fledge’s Facebook page.