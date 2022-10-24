LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — People in Lansing gathered at the Michigan Capitol Saturday afternoon for a pro-choice rally.

“It is not a dirty word, and it is something you need to defend,” said volunteer Venus Jackson. “Because if you’re not defending it, who is?”

The event was held by the Michigan Coalition for Reproductive Rights.

“I personally, as a Michigander, and United States citizen, am tired of fighting for my rights to free, accessible and safe abortion without apology,” continued Jackson. “This is getting ridiculous.”

Participants at the rally said they are hopeful for next month’s election, and that it’s not Michigan they’re worried about when it comes to voting ‘yes’ on Proposal 3.

“I’m not too worried, but I am worried about my brother’s and sister’s and non-binary siblings down south and also in Ohio. Those are kind of my bigger worries after this,” said Jackson. “We did this in the ’70s and I’m not about to do it again.”