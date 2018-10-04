This Morning: Breaking the domestic abuse cycle

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The numbers of people impacted by domestic violence are staggering: 1 in 3 people are affected.

And those numbers are just from the people who have come forward.

End Violent Encounters, Inc is a local group that deals with domestic abuse and sexual violence on a daily basis.

Founded in 1977, the Council Against Domestic Assault (CADA) began with a group of concerned community members who wanted to help support their family, friends and neighbors.

The Council Against Domestic Assault grew to include Lansing's first domestic violence shelter and supportive services for survivors and their children.

In recent years, CADA changed its name to EVE (End Violent Encounters) to reflect EVE's comprehensive services to survivors.

EVE, Inc's volunteer coordinator, Leah Dryer, stopped in to 6 News This Morning today and talked with Jorma Duran about the size and scope of the domestic abuse and sexual violence problems.

If you, or someone you know, is in a situation where you need help you can contact EVE’s 24 hour crisis line at 517-372-5572. Remember, you can always call 9-1-1 in a crisis.

Watch the video above for information on EVE, Inc. and more.