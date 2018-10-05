This Morning: MSU homecoming weekend filled with events
EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - It's homecoming weekend and easily one of the biggest weekends on campus and all-across East Lansing.
Maria Giggy from the MSU Alumni Association stopped in to 6 News This Morning to talk with Jorma Duran about the weekend events.
The 2018 MSU Homecoming Parade will be Friday, October 5 at 6:00 p.m.
The parade begins at the Hannah Community Center, travels down Abbot to Grand River, and into campus at the Farm Lane entrance.
The annual Homecoming Parade features more than 130 entries, including the Spartan Marching Band, the MSU Alumni Band, student organizations, MSU athletic teams and dance teams, MSU colleges and departments, Greek sororities and fraternities, East Lansing community groups, Michigan high school bands, and much more.
Watch the video above for more information.
