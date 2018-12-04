This Morning: The importance of keeping your hands clean

How often do you wash your hands during a day?

Now think about this: How often do your hands touch your face?

Keeping your hands clean is an important step to preventing illness.

Sparrow Hospital Patient Safety Specialist Phyllis McLellan stopped in to 6 News This Morning to talk with Bonney Bowman about why keeping your hands clean is so important.

She talks about the “do and don’t” points of handwashing and why it’s so important to talk to kids about keeping their hands clean.

You can see more in the video above.