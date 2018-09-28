This Morning: "Unleash Your Heart" at Cascades Humane Society

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - Open your heart to animals in need at the Cascades Humane Society "Unleash Your Heart Gala" this weekend in Jackson.

Stephanie Sharp, development coordinator for the Cascades Humane Society, stopped in to 6 News This Morning to talk with Bonney Bowman about the event.

The "Unleash Your Heart" gala is the largest fundraiser of the year for the CHS.

Sharp explained how the money raised is used to support animals in the shelter and programs in the community.

The event is Saturday at 5:30 PM - 10 PM at the Country Club of Jackson.

Tickets are still available and are $75 per person.

Get more details in the video above.

