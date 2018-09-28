This Morning: "Unleash Your Heart" at Cascades Humane Society
JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - Open your heart to animals in need at the Cascades Humane Society "Unleash Your Heart Gala" this weekend in Jackson.
Stephanie Sharp, development coordinator for the Cascades Humane Society, stopped in to 6 News This Morning to talk with Bonney Bowman about the event.
The "Unleash Your Heart" gala is the largest fundraiser of the year for the CHS.
Sharp explained how the money raised is used to support animals in the shelter and programs in the community.
The event is Saturday at 5:30 PM - 10 PM at the Country Club of Jackson.
Tickets are still available and are $75 per person.
Get more details in the video above.
No. 21 MSU handles Central Michigan 31-20
The final score was closer than it could have been, though.
Kavanaugh hearing leads to rise in calls to sexual assault hotlines
Since yesterday's hearing, the "National Sexual Assault Hotline" saw a 200% spike in calls and...
Skubick: New poll shows legal pot on path to passage
If the election was held today, voters would approve legalized pot by a 56 to 41 percent margin.