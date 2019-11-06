Thom Sowle elected as Mayor of Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Thom Sowle received over 51 percent of the votes to be elected as the Mayor of the City of Grand Ledge.
Thomas J. Sowle, Jr is the incumbent mayor who has served on City Council representing Ward 3 since 2012.
With the announcement of Mayor Kalmin Smith’s retirement in June 11th, Mayor Pro-Tem Thom Sowle was appointed and sworn in Mayor of the City of Grand Ledge to fill the 18 months remaining in the term.
Mayor Sowle brings decades of public service, a long-standing career in the Grand Ledge Public Schools district, and countless hours of volunteer work supporting community organizations, according to a press release from the City of Grand Ledge.
The Mayor is elected at-large to a two-year term. The seven member board is made up of the Mayor and six Council members, two representing each of the city’s three wards.
The Grand Ledge City Council was originally established in 1893 when the city was originally incorporated.
