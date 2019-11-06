Thom Sowle elected as Mayor of Grand Ledge

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - With all of the precincts accounted for in today's election, Jessy Gregg, Lisa Babcock and Erik Altmann have been elected for seats in the East Lansing City Council.

Incumbent councilmember and mayor Mark Meadows finished fourth in the voting. This marks the second consecutive East Lansing mayor to be voted out. In 2015 Nathan Triplett was the sitting mayor and lost his position.

With 100% of the precincts reporting: Jessy Gregg 2069, Lisa Babcock 2004, Erik Altmann 1287, incumbent Mark Meadows 1207, John Revitte 941, Warren Stanfield III 479.

Jessy Gregg was a reporter for the last two years as well as serving as the Vice-Chairman of the Ingham County Parks and Recreation Commission.

Lisa Babcock is an attorney and worked for more than six years as a newspaper reporter.

Erik Altmann is the Mayor Pro Tem for the City of East Lansing and a MSU Professor of Psychology.

Council members are elected for four-year terms. The council appoints the mayor, mayor pro tem, city manager and city attorney.

Voters in East Lansing were able to choose three of the six candidates running for city council.

The six candidates included Erik Altmann, Lisa Babcock, Jessy Gregg, Mark S. Meadows, John L. Revitte and Warren Stanfield III.