LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With Christmas right around the corner, things can be tough for those in the military.

One program wants to bring some joy back to the homes of service members as well as their families.

The Christmas Spirit Foundation’s Trees for Troops program delivers trees to those serving in the military and their families with farm-grown Michigan Christmas trees.

“We know that they are sacrificing,” said Amy Start, with the Michigan Christmas Tree Association. “So to be able to provide a little bit of joy, a little bit of home, something that is magical for them, even just a Christmas tree might just change their whole holiday season.”

The Michigan Christmas Tree Association has donated 1,000 Christmas trees to the cause for the past 17 years.

Start says the reactions she’s seen when the trees are delivered makes it all worth it.

“Sometimes they will share a picture so it really puts a face to who you are donating to and see that joy and their families,” Start continued.

Farms across the state also donate to the troops.

More than 200 donated Christmas trees were loaded up Tuesday into FedEx trucks by volunteers and military personnel at Tannenbaum Farms in Mason.

FedEx is expected to deliver more than 15,000 trees to families stationed at 84 bases across the country, which is 1,000 more than last year.

Start said tree farms have been lucky with no tree shortages in 2022.

“We have lots of trees, there should be one for everyone looking for a Christmas tree,” said Start.

Two other tree pickups will take place during the holiday season at Dutchman Tree Farms in Manton and Wahmhoff Farms Nursery.