Thousands of protesters expected at Capitol Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Thousands of people are expected to be at the capitol Thursday morning to protest.

For this protest, people are being encouraged to come together on the front lawn of the Capitol building at 9:00 a.m. instead of inside their cars like ‘Operation Gridlock’ two weeks ago.

Jason Howland is one of the organizers of the rally and said, “The goal for tomorrow is to get a no vote on the extension of the emergency declaration from the senate and beyond that, the goal is to continue pushing forward until we have our rights back.”

Michigan State Police expect between 1,500 and 2,000 people, but Howland said it could be up to 4,000 people according to Facebook.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said, “I am disappointed that people continue to come to Lansing and gather at the Capitol and put themselves, as well as Lansing residents, at risk of contracting or spreading covid-19.”

Howland said, “If we come out and we protest by the rules created by the people who we’re protesting, we really don’t feel our message will be heard.”

Lansing and Michigan State Police officers will be out Thursday on foot, bike, and cars.

Michigan State Police Lt. Brian Oleksyk said, “We want them to express their freedom of speech rights, we want them to adhere to the six-foot social distancing, have their mask on and if we see that they’re starting to gather in large crowds we will address that.