“Threats are not a joke,” Ingham County Prosecutor urges parents to talk to kids about legal consequences of faking threats

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials are sending letters to parents urging them to discuss the legal consequences of threats made to schools to their kids.
The letter to parents of K-12 students in Ingham County is from the prosecutor’s office and co-signed by multiple law enforcement officials as well as superintendents.
The entire letter can be seen below, but a few major highlights include “threats are not viewed as a joke and these acts will be addressed by the school, law enforcement, and the prosecutor’s office.”
These types of threats could lead to criminal charges such as Threat of Terrorism that carries a potential maximum of 20 years in prison.
Students may also face additional consequences such as loss of scholarships and financial aid as well as denied college admission, being required to notify pending cases or criminal convictions on job applications and being denied entry into the military.
The letter goes on to urge parents to “talk to your children about the appropriate use of social media, and the lasting consequences of making threats against our schools.
