Three candidates running for Grand Ledge Mayor

Three candidates are running for Mayor of Grand Ledge on November 5th.
The candidates are Michael Coll, Michael Dean Doty, Thomas J. Sowle, Jr.
Michael Coll was previously a member of the Grand Ledge City Council as well as a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Water Board.
Michael Dean Doty is a self-employed entrepreneur who serves as a council member in Grand Ledge.
Thomas J. Sowle, Jr is the incumbent mayor who has served on City Council representing Ward 3 since 2012.
Voters can choose one of the three candidates in the November election for a two-year term. The position is non-partisan.
