Three candidates running for Grand Ledge Mayor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Lansing Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a person suspected of robbing several businesses in the Lansing area.

The man has a thin build, light complexion, freckles, brown eyes and could have red hair.

He wears dark pants, a black windbreaker or grey hooded sweatshirt with a black stripe down the arms. He has white tennis shoes, a green surgical mask and green gloves.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Ellen Larson at (517) 483 - 6817, the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483 - 4600 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483 - 7867.